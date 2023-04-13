Apple now makes almost 7pc of its iPhones in India

Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) has ramped up its production of iPhones in India, with the country now accounting for almost 7% of its total iPhone production, up from 1% in the previous year, according to a Bloomberg News report released on Thursday.

The report revealed that in the last fiscal year, the company assembled over $7 billion worth of iPhones in India, indicating a significant boost in its manufacturing capabilities in the country. Apple’s move to increase its production in India is part of a broader strategy to diversify its supply chain and reduce dependence on China.

Apple has been trying to expand its presence in the Indian market, where it faces stiff competition from local smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Samsung. The company has been making efforts to boost sales in India by launching new products and offering attractive deals and discounts.

Apple has also been investing heavily in the country, with plans to open a retail store in Mumbai later this year. The company is also reportedly looking to set up a manufacturing plant in India, which would further bolster its production capabilities in the country.

Despite the significant increase in its iPhone production in India, Apple has not yet commented on the matter in response to a request for comment from Reuters.