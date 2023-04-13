Eight-member bench to hear pleas against law trimming CJP’s powers

An Eight-member bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial today will hear a set of three petitions against the SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill, 2023 passed by the Parliament that aimed to curtail top judge’s “unbridled” powers.

The bench will take up pleas that were separately submitted by Mohammad Shafay Munir on Tuesday, and Raja Amer Khan and Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain on Wednesday.

The eight-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the pleas at 11:30 am.

A group of petitioners has asked the apex court to suspend a proposed bill during the pendency of their petition. They have also requested that President Dr Arif Alvi be directed not to assent to the bill, which would prevent it from becoming an act of parliament. The petitioners argue that the federal government cannot create any law that seeks to interfere with the functioning of the apex court or the powers exercised by it or its judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), as per the Constitution.

The petitions assert that the bill in question is an unconstitutional measure and ultra vires, in direct violation of the constitutional mandate. The federal government’s actions represent a blatant violation of the Constitution, the petitioners added.

According to the petitions, the Supreme Court and its corpus, as defined in Article 176, comprises the CJP and a number of other judges determined by parliament or, until that determination is made, as fixed by the president. The CJP is the central force around which the entire structure of the apex court is woven. The preamble to the Constitution declares the independence of the judiciary and each of its judges, including the CJP, as an objective, and this is also part of the objective resolution and a substantive part of the Constitution, the petitions emphasized.

PBA gives protest call

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity has expressed its opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to hear petitions challenging a proposed law that has not yet been passed.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has called for a countrywide boycott of courts today (Thursday) in protest against what it sees as the formation of a biased and contentious bench, which is taking up the matter prematurely.