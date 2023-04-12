Miandad says Modi is ruling because of hatred card against Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Javed Miandad lashed out at Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and said he is in power because he is playing hatred card against Pakistan.

Javed Miandad was talking in Nadir Ali’s Youtube Podcast, when he said that Indian government is afraid that if Pakistanis and Indians unite, they would not have an agenda to rule.

Miandad also took a dig at Modi for his background, as he said that he does not come from high class nor he has studied in Oxford, Cambridge.

About Indian team’s tour to Pakistan, he said that Pakistan had visited India the last time, so it is their turn to come to Pakistan now.

He added that death will definitely come on the given day, so they should not be afraid to visit Pakistan and should come and play Asia Cup.

Javed Miandad also told the stories of his playing days, when he used to friends with Indian players and they often joked with each other, even when match was going on.

He also told the stories, which were narrated by former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar in the Kapil Sharma show about Dilip Doshi.