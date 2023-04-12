Imran condemns alleged kidnapping of his Security Incharge

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged kidnapping of his Security Incharge Iftikhar Ghumman.

The former premier took to the Twitter to express his anger over alleged kidnapping of his Security Incharge and said that this is all part of London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed.

Mr Khan said that the people who are in close to him, as well as his party leadership, are currently facing harassment, abduction, torture, and false accusations throughout the country, in clear defiance of the Constitution and the principles of the Rule of Law.

Condemning the arrest, the PTI chairman said, “When Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told sessions judge in DIK that he would take a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as orders came “from above”.”