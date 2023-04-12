World’s most expensive sandwich is back, it costs whopping Rs61,000!

Hold onto your naans, folks, because the world’s most expensive sandwich is back! This bad boy will set you back a whopping Rs61,000, but don’t worry, it’s totally worth it (or so they say).

Serendipity 3, a fancy New York restaurant known for their over-the-top concoctions, is bringing back “The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich” for a limited time only.

This bad boy has been certified by Guinness World Records as the most expensive sandwich on the planet, so you know it’s gotta be good.

So, what makes this sandwich so special? Well, it’s filled with slices of rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese from Southern Italy, made from the milk of the Podolica cow.

Apparently, these cows only lactate during May and June, making this cheese one of the finest and rarest in the world.

But wait, there’s more! The sandwich is served on French Pullman champagne bread made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible gold flakes, and slathered with white truffle butter.

And don’t forget the South African lobster tomato bisque dipping sauce.

Now, before you rush over to Serendipity 3 to try this masterpiece, keep in mind that you need to give them 48 hours notice to make it.

But hey, if you’re willing to drop Rs64,000 on a sandwich, you probably have some time to spare.

So, there you have it, folks. If you’re feeling fancy and have a few extra rupees burning a hole in your pocket, head over to Serendipity 3 and treat yourself to the world’s most expensive sandwich. Your taste buds (and your wallet) will thank you.