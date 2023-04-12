IMF assures Staff Level Agreement with Pakistan ‘very soon’

In an important development for cash-strapped Pakistan, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East Director Jihad Azour on Wednesday announced that international lender will ink a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with Pakistan soon.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made a high-level formal contact with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials. She said agreement with Pakistan will then be submitted to the IMF board for approval.

IMF Director said it is hoped that Pakistan will continue to progress towards reforms and country will complete the IMF program on time.

Ishaq Dar participated in IMF and World Bank annual meeting via video link while IMF talks led by IMF Director Middle East Jihad Azour.

Finance ministry says Dar apprises Dar challenges to country’s economy

Ministry of Finance said both sides discussed progress on ongoing loan program with IMF and also reviewed recent visit of IMF mission to Pakistan and implementation of preconditions.

It is pertinent to note that due to important engagements in Pakistan, Ishaq Dar canceled his visit to the U.S.

Ishaq Dar also informed about the challenges facing the country’s economy while Finance Minister was determined for macroeconomic stability in Pakista.

“The government has implemented all the pre-conditions and ready to fulfill all his obligations as promised to IMF,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Ishaq Dar appreciated the cooperation of the IMF team for the completion of the Ninth Economic Review.

