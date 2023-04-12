PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on Thursday

Hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial formed an eight-member larger bench to hear the petitions against Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill on April 13, an important meeting of the federal cabinet has been summoned on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the huddle in which petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill will be reviewed.

The bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed will be headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial.

Sources said that the moot will also review country’s overall political, economic and law and order situation.

The petitions will be heard at 11:30am on April 13. The bill has also been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by lawyer Saeed Aftab in a separate plea.

Previously, Joint Session of the Parliament under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf had passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amid ruckus of the PTI senators.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Bill. The joint session passed the clause-wise approval of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, rejecting the proposal by the Jamaat-e-Islami Seantor Mushtaq Ghani.

PTI senators holding placards staged protest and opposed the Bill raising the slogans against the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government. The session has been adjourned till May 15 till 4pm.