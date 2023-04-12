Flour crisis emerges; Prices skyrocket amidst shortage

As the shortage of flour in Punjab emerged again, the mill owners in the province have again increased the price of flour further worsening the ongoing crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the supply of wheat to Punjab after the provincial government decided to procure 0.5 million metric tons of wheat in order to timely deal with the concerns of flour crisis.

According to the documents, the flour mills quota has badly affected due to the delay in wheat harvesting and government’s free flour scheme.

In view of the need of the province, 0.5 million metric tons of wheat will be procured from the federation, and the Prime Minister approved the supply of wheat to Punjab on the recommendations of the provincial chief minister.

The provincial government will return the wheat PASCO by June 30 after the procurement is completed.

The provision of 21,000 metric tons of wheat from Punjab to Balochistan resulted in a shortage, which was further exacerbated by delayed wheat harvests in March due to heavy rainfall.