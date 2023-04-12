Lahore admin notifies new timing for markets, bakeries, petrol pumps

In view of the orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore district administration has issued a notification to relax the business hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued notification of working hours till Eid-ul-Fitr public holidays.

As per the notification, business activities in the provincial capital will be continued till 1 am.

Bakeries, sweets and grocery stores will be open till 1 am. While restaurants will be open from Iftar to Suhr.

Hospitals, Medical Stores, Petrol Pumps, CNG Stations, Puncture Shops, Milk Shops and Tandoor will be exempted from the ban.

After the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the previous working hours will be resumed.