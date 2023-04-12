12 kids later: Nick Cannon now wants to make one with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon, the daddy of twelve, has set his sights on adding lucky number thirteen to his brood - and this time, he has a certain pop star in mind.

The Masked Singer host recently revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he would love to have a baby with none other than Taylor Swift.

“I’m all in,” exclaimed Nick, clearly excited at the prospect of having a thirteenth child.

Also read: Woman feels proud over divorce, celebrates dissolution of marriage

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music,” Nick said.

Nick also noted that he and Taylor have a lot in common when it comes to their dating experiences. “We probably will understand each other,” he said.

And who knows, maybe they could even collaborate on a new hit song about the joys of parenting.

Of course, Nick is no stranger to fatherhood - he already has 12 children with six different women. But hey, what’s one more, right?

Also read: Former teen idol alleges sex abuse by Japan music mogul

While Nick may be eager to start a family with Taylor, it remains to be seen if the pop star shares his enthusiasm.

But we have to admit, a baby with Nick Cannon does have a certain appeal. After all, with genes like his, the kid is sure to have some serious talent - or at least a killer sense of humor.