Babar, Rizwan will have opportunity to improve ranking against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Team’s run machines Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan would have an opportunity to improve their ranking points in the series against New Zealand, as the Kiwis would be missing some main bowlers.

New Zealand’s fast bowlers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Kylie Jamieson and Mitchell Santner are busy in Indian Premier League (IPL), so Babar and Rizwan have golden chance to score big in the five match series.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav is currently on first position in the T20 batters ranking with 906 points, but he is going through a bad form right now.

The batter was dismissed for three consecutive ducks in the ODI series against Australia and scored only 16 runs in first three T20 matches of IPL.

He could lose points when India will next T20 series next, which could be against Afghanistan, who have some mystery spinners like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan had both remained on top of T20 batters rankings in 2021 and 2022 as well, but Suryakumar Yadav’s form in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup helped him reach the top.