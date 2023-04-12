Punjab govt to constitute four JITs to investigate arrested terrorist elements
The decision to constitute JITs was made on the request of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)
Punjab government on Wednesday decided to constitute four Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to investigate arrested terrorist elements.
The approval for the formation of JITs will be given by the Punjab cabinet’s Law and Order Committee.
The meeting will be attended by the officials of the intelligence agencies.
The decision to constitute JITs has been made on the request of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).