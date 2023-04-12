Woman feels proud over divorce, celebrates dissolution of marriage

Proud and empowered—that’s how a woman felt after her divorce, which she celebrated with a bold and liberating photoshoot.

Lauren Brooke’s divorce photoshoot went viral on social media, showing her burning her wedding dress, smashing her wedding photo frame, and tearing apart the picture.

The post shared on Instagram by pubity has garnered over 500,000 likes and has been widely shared on social media. “Priceless photos captured from this woman’s divorce photoshoot,” reads the caption.

Also read: Former teen idol alleges sex abuse by Japan music mogul

View this post on Instagram

The pictures captured Lauren’s newfound sense of self-confidence and liberation, reflecting her pride in moving on from a possibly toxic and abusive relationship.

“I’d wish you the best but you already had it,” read the cheeky sign held by Lauren in one of the pictures.

In another photo, she proudly poses in a stunning red dress with a sign that reads “Divorced,” while in another; she opens a bottle of champagne.

Also read: ‘Stranger Things’ star announces engagement to long-term boyfriend

Netizens praised Lauren for her courage and resilience in moving on from a possibly toxic and abusive relationship. “Good for her. I bet it felt liberating,” wrote one user, while another added, “I love this! She could have been in a long line of therapy and moving on… I hope she is in a good place.”