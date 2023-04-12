Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan wins ICC player of the month award

Bangladesh Cricket Team’s skipper Shakib Al Hasan was rewarded for his amazing performances in all three formats against Ireland, as he was named “Player of the month” for March by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The skipper scored 141 runs in ODI series against England with two half centuries and also took six wickets as they won the series.

Shakib Al Hasan was top scorer in the first ODI against Ireland on 18 March, as he scored 93 and helped his side reach 338.

He also took a wicket as Ireland were bowled out for 155 and Bangladesh won by 183 runs.

In the T20 series against Ireland, he scored 64 runs and also took five wickets in a match, as they won the T20 series too.

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson was also nominated for the award by ICC along with United Arab Emirates’ Asif Khan.