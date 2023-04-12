Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FIA nabs ringleader of global money laundering racket

The agency also seized millions of rupees and Hawala Hundi from the accused
Qamarul Munawar Apr 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday apprehended the ringleader of an international money laundering criminal network in Islamabad.

According to the FIA, Agency’s Money Laundering Cell carried out an operation in the federal capital and rounded up Iftikhar Rasool, the ringleader of an international money laundering criminal network.

According to the officials of the FIA, Rasool established 41 companies and was involved in money laundering in connivance with Qaiser Mushtaq and Asim Hussain.

FIA also seized millions of rupees and Hawala Hundi from the accused.

Islamabad

fia

money laundering

money laundering case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div