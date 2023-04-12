FIA nabs ringleader of global money laundering racket

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday apprehended the ringleader of an international money laundering criminal network in Islamabad.

According to the FIA, Agency’s Money Laundering Cell carried out an operation in the federal capital and rounded up Iftikhar Rasool, the ringleader of an international money laundering criminal network.

According to the officials of the FIA, Rasool established 41 companies and was involved in money laundering in connivance with Qaiser Mushtaq and Asim Hussain.

FIA also seized millions of rupees and Hawala Hundi from the accused.