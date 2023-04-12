‘Mission’ to empower ECP: 10-member Parliamentary committee notified

A 10-member parliamentary committee has been established to empower ECP on the request of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja,

The committee will review the amendments in the Election Act, 2017 and will submit its report in both houses in 10 days.

The first meeting of the committee will be held on April 14 wherein draft Terms of References (TORs) will be prepared.

A 10-member committee consisting of parliamentarians was formed in consultation with the Chairman Senate and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Senator Ali Zafar, Kamran Murtaza, Taj Haider and Senator Dilawar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla Syed Naveed Qamar, Mohsen Shahnawaz Ranjha and Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs are part of the committee.

The notification has also been issued.

The special level committee for administrative affairs will itself decide the matters related to the provision of TADA and other facilities to the members.

The letter suggested that amendments should be made in Sections 57 and 58 of the Election Act that the date of general elections will be announced by the Election Commission. He will also be able to issue a new election program.., Usman Khan Sama Islamabad.

In view of the facts and reasons stated in the letter, the ECP has asked both the NA speaker and Senate chairman to be placed before the Parliament for adoption with the following amendments:

i. “Section 57(1) The Commission shall announce the date or dates of the General Elections by notification in the official gazette and shall call upon the constituencies to elect their representatives.”

ii. “Section 58 Notwithstanding anything contained in Section 57, the Commission may, at any time after the issuance of notification under sub-section (1) of that section, make such alterations in the Elections Programme announced in that notification for the different stages of the election or may issue a fresh Election Programme with fresh poll date(s) as may, in its opinion to be recorded in writing, be necessary for the purposes of this Act.”