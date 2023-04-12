Gaddafi Stadium ready to host New Zealand for three T20s

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore is being prepared for the T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand, as Punjab Police has taken charge of the security whereas the ground staff and LWMC are cleaning the surroundings.

According to the schedule, the LWMC staff will complete the cleaning process till 13 April, one day before the first T20 match.

On the other hand, the Nishtar Park Sports Complex has been closed for the general public and restaurants in the area have been closed as well.

Pakistan and New Zealand team will practice in the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday as well, and then first and second T20I will be played on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The third T20 will be played on Monday, after which New Zealand will travel to Rawalpindi to place last two T20s and first two ODIs.

New Zealand had won the ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1 in Karachi in January earlier this year, their first ODI series victory in Pakistan.

The Green shirts would be hoping for a revenge against the visitors, who are missing some of the main players as well.