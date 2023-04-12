CJP Bandial forms 8-member larger bench to hear petitions against judicial reforms bill

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday formed an eight-member larger bench to hear the petitions against Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill on April 13.

The bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Parliament Joint Session under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf passed The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amid ruckus from PTI senators.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Bill. The joint session passed the clause-wise approval of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, rejecting the proposal by the Jamaat-e-Islami Seantor Mushtaq Ghani.

PTI senators holding placards staged protest and opposed the Bill raising the slogans against the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government. The session has been adjourned till May 15 till 4pm.

