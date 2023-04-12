Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Recommended CJP Bandial forms 8-member larger bench to hear petitions against judicial reforms bill UAE to confirm $1bn financing this week: sources Sun, wind power make record 12% of world electricity: survey Related Stories Amazing health benefits of pomegranate ‘Mobile FOMO’: How often do you use your phone? You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits Most Popular Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays CAA shuts down airport operation for 5 months WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits