Pakistani Rupee bounces back against US Dollar, gains record Rs1.81 in a single day

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday bounced back and gained record Rs1.81 against the American currency in the interbank trading.

The local unit appreciated amid hopes that country’s finance ministry would ink an Staff Level Agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in coming weeks.

The new price of the US Dollar reached Rs286.62, in comparison to Rs288.43.

The local currency appreciated by 0.63 percent.

It is pertinent to note that local currency bounced back after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured that Pakistan would ink ang SLA agreement with IMF soon.

On Tuesday, US Dollar gained another giant value against Pakistani Rupee in the interbank amid International Monetary Fund (IMF) delay in Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with finance ministry and political unrest in country. The new price of the American currency reached Rs288.43 at the closing time of the interbank trading with depreciation of 0.46 percent.

In a single day, local unit depreciated Rs1.34 against greenback.

In the open market, the American currency also gained two rupees to settle at record Res295 against local currency.

Karachi Forex dealers said Rupee depreciation due to decrease in remittances and increase in demand for Hajj Dollar scheme.