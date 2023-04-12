SC takes notice of non-provision of funds for Punjab elections

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) over the non-provision of funds for the Punjab elections.

The secretaries of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) and finance ministry were also served notices.

The notice by the top court read that according to the ECP’s report, the federal government did not transfer funds to the electoral body for polls.

It said that non-disbursement of funds on the most important issue like elections requires immediate attention. The court directed the SBP governor to provide comprehensive information regarding the funds possessed by the government.

It also warned of action against those defying the court order and those who provoked such action.

Not holding timely elections is endangering the constitution, read the notice.

It said that the non-provision of funds was a violation of the court order while warning the violators of the consequences.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial summoned all related officials to his chamber on April 14.

The notice read that provision of funds is a more important matter than contempt of court proceedings.