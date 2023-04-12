Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

CTD arrests 6 ‘terrorists’ in Peshawar

Those arrested were involved in suicide blast on Takhta Beg checkpost in Khyber
Sajjad Haider Apr 12, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department claims to have arrested six alleged terrorists in an operation on Wednesday.

The arrested terrorists were said to be involved in a suicide blast on a checkpost in the Takhta Beg area of Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa back in January.

The department claimed the central commander involved in the blast was already killed in a previous operation.

Also Read: Suicide attack leaves two police officers martyred in Khyber

In mid-January this year, three people, including two policemen, were martyred in a blast on the Takhta Beg checkpost.

The search for two more terrorists involved in the incident is on, the CTD claimed.

Terrorism

Peshawar

ctd

terrorists

