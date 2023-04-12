LHC approves petition against Zaman Park JIT for hearing

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday approved a petition against the formation of a joint investigation committee (JIT) to probe into Zaman Park incidents for hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned the inclusion of army personnel in the JIT.

The petitioner asked the court to determine if the interim government was authorized to form JIT.

The court sought a detailed response along with related documents from Punjab government’s counsel.

However, the court rejected the plea to immediately stop JIT from the investigation.

Notices were also issued to the attorney general and advocate general for the assistance of the court on the matter.

The government’s counsel said that PTI leaders were not even becoming part of the investigation.

The government’s lawyer said that they had taken prior permission for including army personnel in the inquiry panel.

Justice Tariq Saleem said that the case incorporates sections of terrorism that they have to look into.

He added that the court would also have to see the Zaman Park operation. The court said that they would also have to examine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

All these questions will be addressed in the next hearing, said Justice Saleem.