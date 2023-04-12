Electricity price hiked by 46 paisas

Electricity consumers are in for another shock, as the power tariff has been raised by 46 paisas per unit in terms of quarterly price adjustment.

Through the increase in the rate of electricity, an additional burden of Rs15.46 billion will be imposed on the consumers.

The electricity price has been raised as the second quarterly adjustment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved the increase and sent its decision to the federal government for implementation.

The power consumers will be charged this additional amount in the bills of April, May, and June.