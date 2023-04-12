Sleepless for 11 days: Record that cost a lifetime of suffering

The man who set the record for staying awake for 264 hours experienced severe consequences that lasted for several years, highlighting the significant price paid for achieving such a feat.

In 1963, a boy named Randy Gardner decided to break the world record for the longest time without sleep, for a high school science project.

Randy stayed awake for a staggering 264 hours, or 11 days straight, surpassing the previous record of 260 hours.

After two days of ‘no sleeping’, some very noticeable effects began to kick in.

Gardner, then a high school student, stumbled over words when asked to repeat a tongue-twister, and had trouble focusing his eyes.

The study was observed by Stanford sleep researcher Dr William Dement, and U.S. Navy medic Lieutenant Commander John J. Ross.

Read more: Warning: Too much screen time can lead to suicidal thoughts in children

By three days without any shut eye, Ross noticed that Gardner had become uncoordinated and quite emotional. He reportedly experienced moodiness, concentration issues and short-term memory loss, as well as paranoia and even hallucinations— which occurred after five days.

Randy Gardner’s friend, who was part of the idea, stated: “We were idiots, you know young idiots”.

“We realised there was no way we could do that and so we decided on the effect of sleep deprivation on cognitive abilities, performance on the basketball court. Whatever we could come up with,” he added.

After the science project concluded, the then 17-year-old was taken to the naval hospital, where he slept for 14 hours straight.

While Gardner initially appeared to have achieved his goal without any apparent physical or mental harm, his sleep deprivation had lasting effects on his health and well-being for years to come.

Read more: Six-year-old shoots teacher inside classroom, mother indicted

In the days leading up to his record-breaking attempt, Gardner underwent rigorous testing to ensure that he was physically and mentally fit for the challenge. Doctors monitored his vital signs, cognitive function, and mood.

As the days wore on, Gardner’s behavior became increasingly erratic. He experienced mood swings, irritability, and difficulty focusing, and began to hallucinate and experience mild psychosis.

However, the long-term effects of his sleep deprivation soon became apparent. In the years following his record-breaking attempt, Gardner reported experiencing chronic insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and difficulty concentrating.

While it’s impossible to say for certain whether these symptoms were directly caused by Gardner’s lack of sleep, there is strong evidence to suggest that sleep deprivation can have serious and lasting effects on the brain and body.

Read more: Sleepless nights linked to higher heart attack risk, new study finds

Studies have shown that chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and depression. It can also impair cognitive function, reduce the ability to learn and retain new information, and increase the risk of accidents and injuries.

There have been reports of several individuals exceeding Gardner’s time in recent years, however, their achievements are not considered as “official” record-breaking feats. This is because Guinness World Records no longer documents these attempts due to concerns about individuals endangering their health while striving to set a new record.