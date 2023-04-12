AAG seeks time to submit Toshakhana record since 1947

Hearing a petition of lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, the Islamabad High Court granted time to the additional attorney general (AAG) to submit the record of the number of gifts received by heads of state from 1947 till now.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC asked the petitioner if he was asking for the Toshakhana record that has already been made public.

During the hearing, the petitioner said the record that has been made public ranged from 2002 to 2023. “We have requested for making the Toshakhana record public from 1947 till now.”

In response, the AAG said the government will only be able to present the record if it had it.

The petitioner claimed the government had record of the state gifts from 1990 to 2002, adding that it has admitted the fact before the Lahore High Court, but has not made the record public.

The AAG sought more time to gain more information about the Toshakhana from the government. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.