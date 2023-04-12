Brazilian model creates fragrance infused with her sweat

A Brazilian influencer has caused quite a stir on social media with the release of a new fragrance that includes drops of her own sweat.

Wanessa Moura, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram, claims the unique perfume is the perfect tool for those looking to attract a potential partner.

According to Wanessa, she developed the fragrance in 2021 to help people pursue sexual connections, stating: “I wanted a fragrance of my own, with notes of my natural scent – which, according to both my ex and my current boyfriend, is sexy and exciting.”

The influencer, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, explains that her natural scent has the power to entice men, leading her to use drops of her sweat as a base for the perfume’s fragrance. “My sweat was the most important ingredient in the formula for this love and sex potion that my perfume became,” she revealed in an interview with NudePR.com.

Wanessa claims that the fragrance, which she describes as “the ideal perfume for dating”, will awaken and instigate attention. She reveals that the men in her life have often proclaimed her skin has an irresistibly sexy natural aroma. As a result, she set about creating a fragrance that other women could wear to achieve a similar effect.

To produce the perfume, Wanessa added 8ml of her sweat to every bottle, which she hopes will act as a “natural aphrodisiac” for women. The Brazilian influencer’s latest venture has certainly raised eyebrows online, with many curious to try out the fragrance for themselves.