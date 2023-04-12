Sardar Tanveer moves SC against disqualification in contempt case

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Wednesday appealed his disqualification in a contempt case to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his petition, Ilyas is challenging the disqualification and requesting the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict. The case has caused a stir in AJK’s political circles, and people are closely watching the developments to see how the case unfolds.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AJK High Court disqualified Tanveer Ilyas Khan from holding any public office after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

A full bench announced the verdict in a contempt notice taken after he criticized the stay orders issued by the court at a public meeting. The former premier had also appeared before the court and tendered his unconditional apology for using contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

However, the bench turned down his apology and disqualified him as AJK prime minister, and revoked his membership in the AJK assembly. He is the first AJK prime minister to have been sent packing by the court.

Khawaja Farooq takes up AJK reins as interim PM

Meanwhile, senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of the region.

According to a notification issued by the AJK Chief Secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has officially assumed the role of interim Prime Minister in AJK. This announcement comes amidst a period of political upheaval and uncertainty in the region.