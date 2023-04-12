AJK SC turns down Sardar Tanveer’s plea against disqualification

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s appeal challenging his disqualification in contempt of court case.

A petition filed by Tanveer Ilyas, appealing a high court decision regarding his ouster over contempt of court, was the subject of a recent hearing. The appeal was made against a decision of the high court’s full bench.

However, during the hearing, Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram raised an objection to the title of the petition. He pointed out that the petitioner had referred to Mr Khan as the current prime minister, despite his disqualification. The Chief Justice rebuked Tanveer Ilyas’ legal team for the error.

The top judge went on to ask the petitioner to submit a new plea the following day, after which the court would decide whether it is maintainable. The request for a new plea was made in light of the error in the original petition.

In his petition, Ilyas is challenging the disqualification and requesting the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict. The case has caused a stir in AJK’s political circles, and people are closely watching the developments to see how the case unfolds.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AJK High Court disqualified Tanveer Ilyas Khan from holding any public office after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

A full bench announced the verdict in a contempt notice taken after he criticized the stay orders issued by the court at a public meeting. The former premier had also appeared before the court and tendered his unconditional apology for using contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

However, the bench turned down his apology and disqualified him as AJK prime minister, and revoked his membership in the AJK assembly. He is the first AJK prime minister to have been sent packing by the court.

Khawaja Farooq takes up AJK reins as interim PM

Meanwhile, senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of the region.

According to a notification issued by the AJK Chief Secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has officially assumed the role of interim Prime Minister in AJK. This announcement comes amidst a period of political upheaval and uncertainty in the region.