WhatsApp boosts contact management with in-app editing feature

WhatsApp beta for Android has announced a new feature that allows users to add and edit contacts directly within the app, eliminating the need to go to the native contacts list on their phone.

The new feature is currently available to beta testers who have version 2.23.8.2, 8.4, 8.5, or 8.6 installed.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes to WhatsApp beta, the new interface more closely reflects the app’s style and makes it easier for users to manage their contacts without leaving the app.

When a new contact is added, their information is immediately saved onto the device’s contacts list or Google account, depending on which is available.

This feature is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who often find themselves switching back and forth between the app and their phone’s contacts list. It streamlines the process of adding and editing contacts and makes it more convenient for users to manage their contacts within the app itself.

It’s worth noting that this feature is currently only available to beta testers and may not be available to all users for some time.

The users can expect to see more updates and features like this from WhatsApp in the near future, as the company continues to evolve and improve its platform.