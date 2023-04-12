Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th April 2023 Recommended UAE to confirm $1bn financing this week: sources Justice Qazi Faez Isa clears the air on his NA speech One in five Americans have a family member killed by guns: survey Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular CAA shuts down airport operation for 5 months Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits