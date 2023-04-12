Khawaja Farooq takes up AJK reins as interim PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of the region following the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the high court in a contempt case.

The decision was made after AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry signed a summary of entrusting powers of the leader of the house to Mr Ahmed. This move comes after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was removed from his position as Prime Minister in light of the contempt case.

According to a notification issued by the AJK Chief Secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed has officially assumed the role of interim Prime Minister in AJK. This announcement comes amidst a period of political upheaval and uncertainty in the region.

As a senior member of the AJK government, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed is expected to play a crucial role in leading the region through this challenging period. The people of AJK will be watching closely to see how the new interim Prime Minister navigates the ongoing political landscape and addresses the concerns of the people.

PTI respects decision

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that it is important to respect the decisions of the court whether it is the prime minister of Pakistan or AJK as the country cannot run by destroying the judicial system.

“AJK prime minister should tender an apology to the court,” said Fawad, hoping that the Supreme Court would grant him relief.

PTI leader hoped that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take a lesson from the development.