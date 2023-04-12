Islamabad’s air quality reaches healthy levels: Report

The federal capital’s air quality was reported healthy despite dry weather and development projects on two major roads in the metropolis.

Air pollution in the metropolis has remained low since the onset of the spring season, as prolonged rainy weather helped contain air pollutants in the atmosphere.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency’s (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report indicated a reduced ratio of air pollutants, recorded below permissible limits, and that the air quality was healthy. Under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, remained at 14.46 micrograms per cubic metre on average, which was higher than the NEQS of 35 micrograms per cubic metre and denoted the air quality as unhealthily.

PM2.5 is generated through the combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, the burning of garbage or inflammable material, and dust blown up by fast-moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of roads.

The EPA officials claimed that vehicular emissions due to increased automobile use were one of the leading causes of poor air quality. Industrial emissions were already on the decline due to carbon-absorbing advanced technology installed at various steel manufacturing units.

Senior pulmonologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Zia Ul Haq told APP that the dry and cold air at different phases due to increased exposure of an individual in the outdoors caused breaches in the lining of the respiratory tract, which used to lead to infection and also damage the normal secretions taking place inside the breathing organs, causing respiratory ailments.

He said the pulmonologists usually advise the elderly (over 50) or patients with chronic heart, kidney, and lung diseases to get the flu vaccine during the peak winter season to avoid respiratory diseases.

The senior pulmonologists said the people were also advised to avoid unnecessary prolonged outdoor visits during the morning and evening timings of cold weather, whereas in case of any visit, they should properly cover their eyes, and face by wearing face masks and coverings.

Moreover, he also directed the masses to ensure the intake of warm fluids as necessary beverages like warm water and hot tea to control damage to the respiratory tract amid bad weather and poor air quality.