Police team reaches Lahore to deliver summons to Imran

A four-member team of the of the Islamabad Police has reached Lahore to deliver the summons notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a case registered against him in the federal capital.

The investigation team of the federal capital has arrived with the summons of the case lodged in Islamabad against Imran Khan.

The investigating officer will go to Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park and deliver the summons, while the Lahore Police will assist the Federal Police.

Previously, the PTI chairman had decided not to appear at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters where he was summoned in nine different cases.

Islamabad Police had summoned ex-PM in two cases on April 11 and in other seven cases on April 12. However, the party sources said that PTI chairman didn’t appear before the police today.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad additional sessions judge had also summoned Imran Khan in person in the criminal proceedings into the Toshakhana at the request of the election commission.

A summons had been issued to the former premier at the request of the ECP for an early hearing into the Toshakhana case.

In the summons issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, the former prime minister had been directed to appear before the court. In case of non-appearance, legal action will be taken.

Since being removed as Prime Minister in April last year, the PTI chairman has been entangled in a series of legal disputes, alleging that he has been targeted with more than 100 cases by authorities throughout the country.