Faisalabad stuns Lahore to win Inter Division Kabbadi in Ramazan series

Faisalabad division another gold medal in the Ramazan sports series on Tuesday, as they thrashed the hosts Lahore division by big margin of 50-32 in the Kabaddi final.

A cash prize of Rs 1,000,000 was awarded to the winning team of Faisalabad, who completely outclassed the Lahore team.

Lahore’s team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for ending up as the runner-up of the event.

Faisalabad players were in great form throughout the match and gave no chance to Lahore’s team.

Faisalabad had also defeated Lahore in Football final earlier on the day and won another gold medal in the games.