Haaland eyes more goals as Mueller, Mane and Cancelo left on Bayern bench

Erling Haaland is looking to add to his 44 goals this season as the Norwegian starts up front for Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Bayern Munich.

Haaland scored twice on his return from injury in a 4-1 thrashing of Southampton on Saturday and Pep Guardiola makes just one change to the team that started at St. Mary’s as Bernardo Silva replaces Riyad Mahrez.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to replicate his Champions League victory over City when Chelsea manager in the 2021 final.

Tuchel handed starts to former City winger Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in attack with Thomas Mueller and Sadio Mane left on the bench.

Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Bayern from City, also starts among the replacements with Benjamin Pavard preferred at right-back.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich (capt), Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Serge Gnabry