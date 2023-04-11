Faisalabad wins Ramazan Series Football event by beating Lahore

Faisalabad Gladiators edged the Lahore Division on penalty shoout-out to win the gold medal in Ramazan Sports Series, organised by Interim Punjab government in Lahore.

Lahore had edged Faisalabad on penalty shoot-out in the Hockey final, so Faisalabad were able to get the revenge in the other sport.

The thrilling final clash between both teams was witnessed by a jam packed crowd in Punjab Stadium, as both teams showed great defending skills.

The defenders did not allow the strikers to score any goal and the match had to decided on penalty shoot-out.

Faisalabad won 4-1 on penalties as their goal-keeper stepped up when it mattered the most and grabbed the trophy.

Faisalabad had defeated Sargodha by two goals to nil in the semifinal whereas they had defeated Multan in the first match.

The advisor to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz had arranged the four day Ramazan Sports Series to encourage the sports players of nine divisions of Punjab and hoped that they would hunt the talent, which will help the sports in Pakistan.