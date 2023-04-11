Caretaker KP govt refuses to pay advance salaries on Eid

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government apologised on Tuesday from paying advance salary to government civil servants on the occasion of Eid, citing concerns about the province’s financial stability and the potential risk of bankruptcy.

The provincial finance department has sent a detailed note to the chief secretary regarding the financial difficulties, stating that there is only Rs13 billion in the treasury while Rs45 billion is required for salaries.

According to the document, the provincial government is expected to receive Rs20-25 billion from the federal government in April. In view of the economic situation, the finance department is not in a position to pay salaries and pensions in advance.

The finance department further said, “The KP government still has to pay Rs20 billion under flour subsidy, Rs3 billion to hospitals for essential services, Rs4 billion for health cards, and Rs1 billion for law and order.” Apart from this, Rs1.30 billion have to be paid for free textbooks.