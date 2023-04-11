CJP summons JCP meeting on Thursday

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday to consider the confirmation of Justice Musarrat Hilali as regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Hilali has been performing the duties of acting Chief Justice of the PHC since April 1, 2023.

The JCP, headed by the CJP and comprising four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, federal law minister, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council, besides one representative of the provincial and Islamabad bar councils, after confirmation, will propose her name to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in Superior Courts.

Earlier today, Justice Qazi Faez Isa called on Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial for the second time in the last three days.

SAMAA TV reported quoting sources that the meeting between the two judges last for half an hour.

Sources further said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued his explanatory statement regarding participation in the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The two judges had a long sitting during the weekly holiday.