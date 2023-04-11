Watch Live
Tech » Internet

Future of news broadcasting? Kuwaiti launches AI newsreader, Fedha!

Fedha's name is combination of words 'silver', 'robot'
Samaa Web Desk Apr 11, 2023
<p>Photo: Kuwait News</p>

A media outlet in Kuwait has launched an AI-generated virtual news presenter named Fedha to read news bulletins online.

Fedha was introduced on Twitter as a woman with her hair uncovered, and in a video, she introduces herself as the first presenter in Kuwait to work with artificial intelligence.

Fedha is affiliated with The Kuwait Times and Kuwait News, the country’s first English-language daily founded in 1961.

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief of both outlets, said that over time, Fedha could adopt the Kuwaiti accent and present news bulletins on the site’s Twitter account.

The 13-second video featuring Fedha generated mixed reactions on social media, including among journalists.

According to Boftain, Fedha represents everyone in Kuwait, and her name is a combination of the words “silver” and “robot.”

kuwait

artificial intelligence

newscaster

