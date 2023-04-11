Pakistan Women’s Football Team claims first Olympics qualifier win

Pakistan Women’s Football team created history on Tuesday, as they registered their first ever win in AFC Olympics Qualifiers against the hosts Tajikistan.

Pakistani team had lost the first two matches against Philippines and Hong Kong but finally got a win in the third match.

Pakistan, ranked 161st in the world, scored the only goal in first half of the match, against the 144th ranked Tajikistan.

Zahmena Malik scored the solo goal by dodging the defenders of Tajikistan and then got a free run, beating the keeper.

Pakistani team could not progress into the next round, as they finished third in the group and only Philippines reached the next round.

Pakistani team had earlier finished second in the four nation event in Saudi Arabia and earned their biggest win against Maldives last year by seven goals to nil.

The Green shirts showed positive performance, although they were missing the best player Nadia Khan, who could not play the event due to injury.