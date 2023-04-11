Imran’s strategy to settle TTP in Pakistan failed: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s strategy to resettle proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan has failed, and the that the banned militant group was still using Afghan soil to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with American media outlet on Tuesday, he said that reservations have been conveyed in front of the Taliban government and the cooperation have assured by the Afghan government.

The Afghan authorities said that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorism against any country, he added.

The minister came down hard of the PTI chairman and said that despite the blame game, Imran Khan would like to again establish a relationship with the establishment, adding that the former PM is leveling baseless allegations against the Army.

Mr Asif went on to say that his [Imran Khan] position regarding the US and the army is not clear, whereas his position regarding the conspiracy is constantly changing.

The minister stated that Imran Khan has consistently conveyed his ideological support for the Taliban during his tenure and in fact, the media has even labeled him “Taliban Khan” on occasions, indicating his perceived alignment with the extremist group.

“Despite hurling allegations, the former PM would again like to establish relationship with the establishment,” the defence minister said.