Warning! iPhone users could lose access to essential functions with new update

An Apple specialist has warned iPhone users that a scheduled upgrade could cause issues for certain devices.

To avoid losing access to essential functions such as Maps, Siri, and the App Store, users are urged to update to the latest iOS version as soon as possible.

The upcoming update will impact iPhones running iOS 11.2.6 or earlier, including the iPhone 5 and older devices. However, even users of the iPhone 7 may be affected if their system software hasn’t been updated.

Apple insider StellaFudge tweeted about the issue, stating that access to Apple services, except for iCloud, will stop working on devices running iOS 11-11.2.6 as of early May. Users who fail to update are likely to receive a notification prompting them to do so.

To update an iPhone, go to the Home Screen, select the Settings app icon, and then go to General > Software Update. Simply follow the on-screen prompts after plugging in your charger and turning on Wi-Fi.

Although the iPhone 7 can be updated to iOS 15, it does not support iOS 16. While there has been no direct comment from Apple on the matter, the company recently confirmed on its help sites that some old software versions will no longer support Apple Services.

Apple advises users to update their software to the latest available version to continue using these services.