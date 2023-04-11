Justice Qazi Faez Isa calls on CJP Bandial twice in last three days

Justice Qazi Faez Isa called on Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial for the second time in the last three days.

SAMAA TV reported quoting sources that the meeting between the two judges last for half an hour.

Sources say that Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued his explanatory statement regarding participation in the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The two judges had a long sitting during the weekly holiday.