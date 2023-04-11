Taylor Swift invited to become honorary mayor of Tampa Bay

Taylor Swift is currently on her highly-anticipated Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The tour will continue across the United States, and on April 13-15, Swift will be performing for three nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

While fans are excited about the upcoming shows, the Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, has gone above and beyond to honor the Antihero hitmaker. Castor has invited Swift to become an honorary mayor of the city for a day.

The City of Tampa posted a video on Instagram showcasing the unique honor, with Mayor Castor presenting Swift with a key to the city. In the video, Castor said, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s version).” This isn’t the first time that a city has gone all out for the artist. Glendale changed its name, Arlington created a street sign, and Las Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches in honor of Swift.

While most netizens were thrilled with the news, some had different reactions. One fan suggested that Joe Biden should invite Swift to be the president for the remainder of his term. Another fan commented, “It’s her world, and we just live in it.” Yet another user pointed out how Swift’s tour was benefiting the cities where she performed. Hotels, motels, restaurants, bars, and other establishments are reaping profits due to the influx of tourists attending Swift’s concerts.

However, some netizens were not pleased with the prospect of Swift becoming an honorary mayor. One user criticized the move, calling it “the dumbest thing” they had ever heard. Another fan urged Swift to decline the offer, citing Florida’s restrictive laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community.