Never fear: WhatsApp’s latest feature can be lifesaver

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of its dedicated “companion mode” to all beta users on Android after months of testing.

This function allows users to use their WhatsApp account across multiple handsets, with the ability to link up to four phones at once, WABetaInfo reported.

Previously, users had to use workarounds to use their account on multiple devices, such as the “Linked devices” function.

However, this new baked-in function now allows all chats and group chats to be synced across the linked phones, including the ability to take and place calls, continue chats, and use other core WhatsApp features.

The companion mode is now available for anyone currently enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program on Android, but not yet available for iOS users.