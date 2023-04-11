Netflix orders new animated series set in “Stranger Things” universe

Netflix has announced a new animated series set in the universe of the hit series “Stranger Things.” The untitled series will be executive produced by the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Eric Robles.

The plot of the series is being kept under wraps for now, but the Duffer Brothers have said that it will be in the style of “Saturday morning cartoons” from the 1980s, such as Masters of the Universe, Jem and the Holograms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and G.I. Joe.

In a statement, the Duffer Brothers expressed their excitement about the new series, saying, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.”

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016 and has become the streaming platform’s most popular original series since then. The show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, which is plagued by paranormal activity and has an alternate dimension called the Upside Down. The fifth and final season of the show is set to premiere in 2024.

In addition to the new animated series, Netflix has plans for another live-action spinoff series and a stage show set in the Stranger Things universe. The Duffer Brothers have said that the spinoff will not focus on fan-favorite characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington.

Last month, it was announced that a play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premiere in London’s West End in late 2023. The play is set in Hawkins in 1959 and features characters from the show, including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel.

The play is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers and writers Kate Trefry and Jack Thorne and will be directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.