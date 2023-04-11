Grant Bradburn honoured to return to Pakistan as head coach

Pakistan Cricket Team’s head coach for the series against New Zealand, Grant Bradburn reached Lahore in wee hours of Tuesday, and said he was honoured to return to Pakistan as coach once again.

Grant Bradburn told that he had made his debut in Pakistan in 1990, as he played first Test match in October 1990 in Karachi, a match Pakistan won by an innings.

Interestingly, his last Test match was also against Pakistan in 2001, which New Zealand won by an innings, but he could not get a chance to bat and bowl in the whole match.

He said he has so many memories of Pakistan and also had fun working with the players in his previous tenure few years back.

Bradburn said he was very excited to work with Mickey Arthur and his team once again and would try to make Pakistan better with his commitment and dedication.

He added that they would try to find more talented players in Pakistan and there are many talented players in small cities of Pakistan as well.