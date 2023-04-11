Justice Qazi Faez Isa clears the air on his NA speech

Supreme Court Senior Puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued an explanation regarding his participation in the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution, that received criticism, and said he had preferred to sit in the guest gallery but was shown respect for being a member of the judiciary by the elected representatives of the people.

The senior judge of the apex court stated that all the judges were invited to the ceremony held in Parliament and before accepting the invitation, inquiries were made as to whether there would be political speeches, and assurances were extended that only the Constitution and its making would be spoken about.

Justice Isa went on to state that he accepted the invitation after the programme was confirmed to him personally. “I had been asked if I would like to speak and I had declined. However, when political statements were made (in a few of the speeches), I requested to speak to correct any misconceptions that may arise, and I did so,” he added.

He further said, “surprisingly, some have objected to where I sat and/or my presence at the function to commemorate the Constitution. I would have preferred to sit in the hall on one side or in the gallery, but respect was shown to a member of the judiciary by seating me at the centre; I did not choose to sit there.”

On Monday, Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court reassured the people by emphasising the commitment of the apex court judges to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in order to safegaurd principles of democracy and constitutionalism in the country.

Speaking at a convention in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, he said :“Let me assure you on behalf of my institution that the apex court stands with this sacred document of the Constitution. After the blessings of Allah Almighty, we have the blessings of the Constitution, and it is recognized by all of us.”

He stated that the Constitution had been passed unanimously by the elected representatives at that time, with no negative votes except for four absentees.

He urged everyone to acknowledge and understand the sacred document of the Constitution, and to implement it in its true spirit. He also shared details about his induction as a judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and highlighted the contributions of his late father, Qazi Muhammad Isa, who was a leader of the Pakistan Movement.

The bureaucracy, judiciary, and Parliament existed to serve and facilitate the people. The judiciary had the responsibility to decide cases in accordance with the Constitution, while the bureaucracy must implement laws that were beneficial for the people, and the Parliament should enact legislation for the welfare of the people.

He emphasized that the Constitution guaranteed fundamental rights to the people, and it was distinct due to the articles related to the right to information, freedom of the press, and other important rights. The Constitution had given unprecedented power to the people, he added.

He further stated: “I shall protect and defend the Constitution of Pakistan. As a judge, I will decide cases on their merit, and there will be no favor or opposition to anyone.” He also lauded the Prime Minister for declaring April 10th as the Day of the Constitution.