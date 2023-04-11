Camera king: New smartphone slays iPhone, Galaxy

The OPPO Find X6 Pro has received the title of the world’s best camera phone with an impressive DxOMark image score of 153, surpassing the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Honor Magic5 Pro.

The camera has been praised for its balanced and exceptional performance in all photography categories such as photos, videos, zoom, and bokeh.

DxOMark best ratings

DxOMark experts have noted the phone’s accurate exposure, excellent texture, and noise balance, which have been hailed as a breakthrough in mobile photography.

Also read: Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Low-light capabilities

The OPPO Find X6 Pro has also been lauded for its exceptional low-light shooting capabilities, with its large sensor camera module preserving details in the scene under all lighting conditions while controlling noise to deliver good image quality day and night.

Three camera setup

The camera’s standout feature is its three-camera setup, including an ultra-sensitive periscope telephoto lens, a large bottom wide-angle lens, and a free-curved ultra-wide-angle lens.

All three lenses offer the industry’s strongest light sensitivity, providing users with a remarkable photography experience.

Also read: Here is how you can check AirPod battery on Android

Photon matrix technology

The OPPO Find X6 Pro uses new photon matrix technology, which improves the dynamic range of light and dark tones by eight times compared to traditional technology, resulting in natural light and dark tones.

While the phone’s camera lacks contrast in backlit portraits and sometimes has unstable exposure in photos and videos, which occasionally leads to unnatural skin color imaging, it remains an excellent choice for anyone looking for the best smartphone camera experience available in the market.